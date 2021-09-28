More than 1.02 Crore Covid doses administered in the last 24 hours

New Delhi : With the administration of 1,02,22,525 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 87 Cr (87,07,08,636) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 84,62,957 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs, 1st Dose, 1,03,72,006

2nd Dose 88,53,567

FLWs , 1st Dose , 1,83,50,151

2nd Dose 1,48,83,125

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose 35,28,56,642

2nd Dose 7,71,77,130

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose 15,76,57,008

2nd Dose 7,49,24,270

Over 60 years, 1st Dose, 10,03,78,855

2nd Dose 5,52,55,882

Total 87,07,08,636

The recovery of 26,030 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,58,002.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.81%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 93 consecutive days now.

India reports daily new cases less than 20,000 after 201 days. 18,795 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,92,206, which is the lowest in 192 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.87% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,21,780 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.57 Cr (56,57,30,031) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.88% remains less than 3% for the last 95 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.42%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 29 days and below 5% for 112 consecutive days now.