New Delhi: India reports 18,795 new COVID19 cases, 26,030 recoveries, and 179 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry. Out of 18,795 new #COVID19 cases & 179 deaths across India, 11,699 cases & 58 deaths were reported in Kerala, yesterday.

Total cases 3,36,97,581

Total recoveries 32,9,58,002

Death toll 4,47,373

Active cases 2,92,206

Total vaccination: 87,07,08,636 (1,02,22,525 in last 24 hrs)