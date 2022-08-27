MORE RETAIL opens Brahmapur’s 1st More Hypermart

Brahmapur: More Retail Pvt. Limited, India’s leading food and grocery retailer, announced the opening of its 1st MORE Hypermart in Brahmapur, Orissa at Janta City Mall today. The MORE Hypermart in Brahmapur is the 42nd More store in the country in the large store format and the 3rd in Orissa for the retailer.

The store was inaugurated on 26th August 2022 by Satyabrat Bhoi, IPS IG, Berhampur, in the presence of company officials Mr. Lakshman Nagar (Business Director), Rajiv Sundaram (VP Merchandising), Chiranjit Mandhata (Regional Operations Manager), Biswajit Sahoo (Store Manager).

The MORE Hypermart at Brahmapur is spread over 20,000 square feet and offers a wide range of grocery, home essentials, packaged food, fruits and vegetables, general merchandise, footwear and apparel. The key essential items in the monthly shopping are offered at the lowest price, making the monthly basket most affordable at MORE Hypermart as compared to any other store in town.

The store will be open from 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM on all days. Parking facility is available for free in the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohit Kampani – Deputy MD and CEO-Hypermarkets, said “We are delighted to launch our 1st MORE Hypermart in Brahmapur. At More Hypermart, we believe in democratizing savings for everyone, every day. With this intent in mind, we strive towards offering a minimum discount on all products & ensuring the lowest price on the monthly basket comprising of the most important household items. Our stores have received a phenomenal response amongst shoppers across the country and I am sure the residents of Jharsuguda will bestow the same love and affection in the days to come”

Currently, MORE Hypermart has over 42 stores in 19 cities across the country.