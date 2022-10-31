Monthly Review of Accounts of the Government of India upto September 2022 for the Financial Year 2022-23

New Delhi : The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of September, 2022 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹12,03,748 crore (52.7% of corresponding BE 2022-23 of Total Receipts) upto September, 2022 comprising ₹10,11,961 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹1,57,600 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹34,187 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans of ₹9,597 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of ₹24,590 crore. ₹3,76,106 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹1,15,960 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹18,23,597 crore (46.2% of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which ₹14,80,708 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹3,42,889 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹4,36,682 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹1,98,879 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.