MOGA FIRING INCIDENT: MAN CONCOCTS STORY TO OBTAIN ARMS LICENSE, HELD ALONG WITH TWO ACCOMPLICES

New Delhi : The firing incident reported by a Bambiha Bhai village-based man claiming that some unidentified persons opened fire on his house on Monday morning, turned out to be a story concocted by him to obtain the arms license.

The Moga district police have solved the firing incident within two days, with the arrest of complainant Tarlochan Singh, a resident of village Bambiha Bhai and his two accomplices, identified as Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda of Bargari in Faridkot and Sukhwant Singh alias Fauji of village Cheeda for fabricating the incident. The police have also booked Jagmeet Singh alias Jagmita, a resident of village Channiyan in district Faridkot.

The police have recovered one .315 bore country-made pistol along with two live cartridges, one .32 bore revolver along with seven live cartridges, four mobile phones and a pendrive from the possession of accused persons.

As per the information, on Monday, Tarlochan Singh had informed the police that he had been threatened for ransom by gangsters through WhatsApp call a few days back and this morning around 4 am, unknown persons opened fire on his house.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faridkot PK Yadav said that an FIR No. 65 dated 20.06.2022 was registered under Sections 336, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Smalsar.

During investigation, when CCTVs were checked, a suspicion was raised about the incident, which led to an in-depth interrogation of plaintiff Tarlochan Singh, who later revealed that he had received a ransom threat from gangsters through a WhatsApp call a few days earlier and had applied for an arms license in his own name which was not cleared, he said.

He said that, later, Tarlochan cooked up a story and procured weapons to fire at his own home to obtain his firearms license and deliberately mentioned the name of Goldy Brar in the media because of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Divulging more details, SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana said that Tarlochan had procured a licensed .32 bore revolver from his friend Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda of village Bargadi and .315 bore desi pistol from Sukhwant Singh alias Fauji of village Cheeda. Pertinently, Sukhwant Singh alias Fauji had brought this weapon from Jagmeet Singh alias Jagmita. Further investigations are on, he added.