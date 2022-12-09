Mission DefSpace launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during DefExpo in October, 2022 with 75 Defence Space Challenges relevant to the end users :Raja Amareshwara Naik

Mission DefSpace was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister during DefExpo in October, 2022 with 75 Defence Space Challenges relevant to the end users. These challenges have been categorised into existing DDP initiatives of iDEX, Make-I and Make-2. Private Industries, including Start-ups, MSMEs and Individual Innovators, are eligible to apply. The challenges, classified into five buckets viz. Launch System, Satellite System, Communication & Payload System, Ground System and Software System, provide a holistic 3600 overview of space.

The Government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, there by promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing & technology in the country. These initiatives, inter-alia, include according priority to procurement of capital items from domestic sources under Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2020; Announcement of 18 major defence platforms for industry led design & development in March 2022; Notification of four ‘Positive Indigenization Lists’ of total 411 items of Services and three ‘Positive Indigenization Lists’ of total 3738 items of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timelines indicated against them; Simplification of Industrial licensing process with longer validity period; Liberalization of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy allowing 74% FDI under automatic route; Simplification of Make Procedure; Launch of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme involving start-ups & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); Implementation of Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017; Launch of an indigenization portal namely SRIJAN to facilitate indigenization by Indian Industry including MSMEs; Reforms in Offset policy with thrust on attracting investment and Transfer of Technology for Defence manufacturing by assigning higher multipliers; Establishment of two Defence Industrial Corridors, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; Opening up of Defence Research & Development (R&D) for industry, startups and academia with 25 percent of defence R&D budget; and Progressive increase in allocation of Defence Budget of military modernisation for procurement from domestic sources, etc.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Raja Amareshwara Naik and others in Lok Sabha today.