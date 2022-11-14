Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announces National Sports Awards 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2022 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30th November, 2022 (Wednesday) at 1600 hrs.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:

(i)​Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta Table Tennis

(ii)​Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Ms Seema Punia Athletics 2. Shri Eldhose Paul Athletics 3. Shri Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4. Shri Lakshya Sen Badminton 5. Shri Prannoy HS Badminton 6. Shri Amit Boxing 7. Ms Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8. Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess 9. Shri R Praggnanandhaa Chess 10. Ms Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11. Ms Shushila Devi Judo 12. Ms Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13. Ms Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl 14. Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15. Ms ElavenilValarivan Shooting 16. Shri Omprakash Mitharval Shooting 17. Ms Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 18. Shri Vikas Thakur Weightlifting 19. Ms Anshu Wrestling 20. Ms Sarita Wrestling 21. Shri Parveen Wushu 22. Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para Badminton 23. Shri Tarun Dhillon Para Badminton 24. Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming 25. Ms Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

(iii)​Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022

A. Regular Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja Archery 2. Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar Boxing 3. Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur Para Shooting 4. Shri Sujeet Maan Wrestling

B. Lifetime Category:

S.No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad Cricket 2. Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh Football 3. Shri Raj Singh Wrestling

(iv)​Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Ms Ashwini Akkunji C. Athletics 2. Shri Dharamvir Singh Hockey 3. Shri B.C Suresh Kabaddi 4. Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung Para Athletics

(v) ​Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

S. No. Category Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited 2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 3. Sports for Development Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

(vi)​Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022:

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

This year, for the first time, applications were invited only online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated portal. A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisting members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.

