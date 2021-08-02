Ministry of YAS has formulated several schemes to promote sports in the country, including in rural, tribal and backward areas: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : ‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility for development of sports, including opening sports schools, rests with the State / Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts in this regard. This Ministry does not maintain State/UT/district-wise data in respect of the number of such schools in the country.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has formulated the following schemes to promote sports in the country, including in rural, tribal and backward areas: –

(i) Khelo India Scheme (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii) Special Awards to Winners in International sports events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sports Persons; (v) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vi) National Sports Development Fund; and (vii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India.

The majority of the sportspersons benefitting from these Schemes belong to the rural, backward, tribal and women population of the country and are provided with regular training on Residential and Non-Residential basis as per the approved norms of the Schemes.

Under the Khelo India Scheme, talent search has been started at grassroots level in two categories:-

• Sports potential talent identification

• Proven talent identification

Further, India is divided into 05 zones namely North, East, West, South and North-East Zones to carry out talent identification. Grassroot Zonal Talent Identification Committees are formed to reach out to each and every corner of the country to shortlist the potential and proven athletes. Talent Identification is carried out in 20 sports disciplines in the age group of 8 to 14 years, wherein the country has the potential /advantage to excel at the international level.

Under the ‘Talent Search and Development’ vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, Khelo India Athletes identified and selected under the scheme are provided annual financial assistance of ₹ 6.28 lakh per athlete per annum which includes ₹ 1.20 lakh per annum as Out of Pocket Allowance and ₹ 5.08 lakh for other facilities like coaching, sports science support, diet, equipment, consumables, insurance charges, etc. Further, each Khelo India Centre notified under the Scheme at district levels in various States/Union Territories are eligible to receive ₹ 5 lakh per discipline as one-time grant and ₹ 5 lakh per discipline as recurring grant.

Under the “Support to National/Regional/State Sports Academies” vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, sports academies are accreditated for the training of the Khelo India Athletes. Accreditation of academies is an ongoing process and sports academies are accreditated upon receiving expressions of interest from the State/Union Territory governments after following the due process under the Khelo India Scheme. 236 sports academies have so far been accreditated across the country. Further, under the “State Level Khelo India Centre” vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, this Ministry has decided to establish 1000 Khelo India Centres across the country, out of which 360 Khelo India Centres have already been notified.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.