The proposed NSEB aims to promote sports from grassroots level to higher education and then provide opportunities to pursue the same for achieving excellence: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi :The aims and objectives of the proposed National Sports Education Board (NSEB) will be as under:-

• Initiating large scale participation in sports and promoting personal, social and community development.

• Promoting excellence in sports by ‘catching them young’ and nurturing identified talents.

• Providing assurance to the sports community and parents that practicing sports would not lead to loss in academics, vertical mobility & employment opportunities.

• Promoting alternative career opportunities related to sports in an organised way.

• Involving Teachers, PE staff, Coaches, Community Outreach Volunteers, Health Specialists, mental health and wellness psychologists, nutritionist, physiotherapists in preparing and conducting online and face to face modular training, orientations and webinars.

• Engaging in sports development by devising better and more effective ways of promoting interest, participation and performance in sport.

The aim of the NSEB would be to promote sports among all from grassroots level to higher education and then provide opportunities to pursue the same for achieving excellence. The NSEB would allow collaboration with existing boards so that the sportsperson could grow well academically along with sports. To accomplish the task of engaging a greater number of students in the field of sports and keeping them motivated to proceed on their career path. For vertical mobility, the NSEB would work to include transfer of credit points to higher level to increase competition and to help in career prospects from the angle of fear of dropping out.

This information was given by Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.