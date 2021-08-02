Centre rushes High Level team to Maharashtra to support the State in effective public health interventions for Zika

New Delhi : Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharahstra to monitor the Zika virus situation and support the State government in management of Zika cases. A case of Zika has been reported in Pune district recently.

The three member Central team consists of a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune; a gynecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi; and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Department, take a stock of the situation on ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s Action Plan for Zika Management is being implemented, and recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in the state.