Ministry of Tourism implements a skill training programme for tourism service providers under the Capacity Building for Service Providers (CBSP) Scheme: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism under its Schemes of Swadesh Darshan and ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ provides financial assistance for development of tourism infrastructure in the country including tier II destinations. Under Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 76 projects in different themes including 10 projects under heritage theme since 2014-15. The PRASHAD scheme of the Ministry aims at integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism implements a skill training programme for tourism service providers under the Capacity Building for Service Providers (CBSP) Scheme to enhance the employability of the candidates. This training includes fresh candidates, candidates for re-skilling and upskilling who are already working in the hospitality sector. This training programme is on pan-India level including the tier-II cities.

The Ministry of Tourism had initiated the Destination Based Skill Development training programme w.e.f. FY 2019-20, with the objective to bring in an all-encompassing training plan at the tourist destination itself to upgrade and build capacities of all service providers to the tourists.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.