68 destinations/sites have been identified in 30 States/UTs for development under the PRASHAD Scheme: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Mapping/Identification of the tourist places/sites for the purpose of development and promotion is an ongoing process and is primarily the responsibility of the concerned State Government/UT Administration. However, the Ministry of Tourism has identified 15 theme-based circuits for development, spanning the entire country, which include the Buddhist Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Desert Circuit, Eco Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Himalayan Circuit, Krishna Circuit, North-East Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, Tribal Circuit and Wildlife Circuit. In addition, a total of 68 destinations/sites have also been identified in 30 States/UTs for development under the PRASHAD Scheme.

Further, Ministry of Tourism has also identified the following Niche Products for development and promotion like Cruise, Adventure, Medical, Wellness, Golf, Polo, Meetings Incentives Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE), Eco-tourism, Film Tourism, Sustainable Tourism and Rural Tourism. In addition, the Ministry of Tourism is promoting India as a holistic destination showcasing its various tourism destinations/sites/circuits as well as tourism products through campaigns, website and social media platforms to attract both domestic and international tourists for realising the potential of tourist places in the country.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.