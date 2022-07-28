Ministry of Tourism has recognised Adventure Tourism as a Niche Tourism Product: Shri G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism has recognised Adventure Tourism as a Niche Tourism Product, which inter alia includes Water Sports activities, to promote India, including Bihar, as a 365 days destination and attract tourist with specific interest.

To position India as a preferred destination for adventure tourism globally, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Adventure Tourism.

A National Board for Adventure Tourism has been constituted under the Chairpersonship of Secretary (Tourism), comprising of representatives from identified Central Ministries/ organizations, State Governments/UT Administrations and Industry Stakeholders, with the objective of operationalization and implementation of the strategy to promote and develop adventure tourism in the Country covering:

(i) Detailed action plan and formulation of dedicated scheme

(ii) Certification Scheme

(iii) Safety guidelines

(iv) Capacity building, replication of national and global best practices

(v) Assessment of state policies and ranking

(vi) Marketing and promotion

(vii) Destination and product development

(viii) Private sector participation

(ix) Specific strategies for adventure tourism

(x) Any other measures for growth of adventure tourism in the country.

In addition, Coastal Circuit was identified as one of the thematic circuits under the Scheme of Swadesh Darshan for providing financial assistance to States/UT Administrations for infrastructure development. Apart from the above, Ministry of Tourism, through National Institute for Water Sports (NIWS), Goa, provides training to water sports operators through various skill developing courses and certify the trainees.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.