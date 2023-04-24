Ministry of Tourism conducted G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association of department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan is organizing G20 Tourism Expo in Jaipur from 23rd to 25th April 2023.



In line with India’s G20 Presidency coinciding with celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Amrit Kaal, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is attempting to develop India’s Tourism Sector on a mission mode under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Elaborating the same, Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India today said that India plans to develop 50 new tourism destinations across the country and envisages making 59 new air routes operational to boost tourism in the country.







Speaking during inaugural session of G20 Tourism Expo organized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India along with FICCI and Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Arvind Singh said, “Amidst India’s G20 Presidency, India’s Tourism sector is showing one of the strongest recoveries in the Asia Pacific region. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, India registered 6.19 million foreign Tourists arrivals in 2022 registering a growth of 305% as compared to 1.52 million in 2021. To promote tourism further, we plan to promote Green Tourism and open 50 new Tourism destinations and launch publicity in overseas market.”



The Ministry of Tourism has already organized two G20- Tourism working Group Meetings and is exploring promotion of Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skill development, promotion of MSMEs and Destination Management. Besides, the Government is also focusing on robust infrastructure development. “We are taking a 360-degree view of developing the Tourism infrastructure with focus on enhancing rail, road, and Air connectivity. We have recommended 59 new routes to the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the Udaan Scheme, which is very successful and out of these 51 Tourism routes have already been operationalized,” said Shri Singh while highlighting the initiatives taken for the deepening of the tourism sector in the country.







Mr. Vishwendra Singh, Minister of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan today informed that the state government plans to revive 23 old air-strips spread all over Rajasthan which will give boost to tourism sector in the state. Delivering his inaugural address at G20 Tourism Expo, Shri Vishwendra Singh said, “ Under our newly introduced Rural Tourism policy, we are going to re-develop 23 air-strips with private sector support. This will provide a big impetus to tourism in Rajasthan, especially in rural areas and create humongous employment opportunities.”



“Rajasthan has also formed a path-breaking Rural Tourism policy which other states should emulate. The policy is expected to boost wildlife tourism, cultural and religious tourism across the state,” said Shri Vishwendra Singh. Enumerating the initiatives taken by Rajasthan Government, Smt. Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary – Tourism, Art & Culture, Government of Rajasthan said, “Rajasthan is home to about 75% of heritage properties in India, many of which have been renovated and restored through public private partnership and are now being used for royal-weddings and film shoots. Our department has recently formulated Rural Tourism Scheme to promote Tourism in rural Rajasthan and create employment opportunity.”



Welcoming the delegates and dignitaries Shri Dipak Deva, Chairperson, Tourism & Culture Committee of FICCI said, “The recovery of tourism worldwide has been phenomenon and India is leading from the front. We hope to keep the momentum aiming at 11 million FTAs. India’s G20 Presidency will add strength to India’s drive”.







Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI & CMD of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group said, “India’s G20 Presidency is an incredible opportunity of not only to host meetings, but also a fantastic platform to showcase India’s diverse culture, cuisine, heritage and its treasure of tourism destinations. It is also a great opportunity for tourism industry to showcase itself.”



During the inaugural of G20 Tourism Expo, several dignitaries, including Ambassador of Republic of South Korea to India His Excellency Mr. Chang Jae-bok were present. Attended by the stalwarts of tourism, travel and hospitality sector of India, the event will witness some of the leading names of governance, policy making and industry coming together on one platform to deliberate on the future of India’s travel and tourism industry.



The G20 Tourism Expo is being organized simultaneously with the 12th edition of Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB). GITB, one of the biggest events of inbound tourism in India, is co-organized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India along with Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The special G20 Tourism Expo will include panel discussions, ambassadors’ roundtable, cultural eventing, game of golf and other programmes.



Being held after a gap of three years, GITB will witness over 11,000 B2B meetings of 283 tour operators from 56 countries, including 150+ from G20 countries, with the representatives of Tourism Boards from 11 states namely – Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, apart from Rajasthan along with more than 290 Indian Exhibitors.



The premier tourism event is supported by leading national and regional associations like Hotel & Restaurant Association of Rajasthan (HRAR), Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) and Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO). The first edition of the GITB was held in 2008 and since then has grown from strength to strength and is considered a force to recon within inbound travel mart of India.



