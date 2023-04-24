National

G20: 100+ exhibitors participate in “Future of Work”

By Odisha Diary bureau

100+ exhibitors from across Industry, Academia, Government, G20 member countries and International Organisations showcase advanced technical skills & cutting-edge tech, transforming sectors such as Agriculture and Healthcare, among others. Hosted by CSIR-IMMT(BBSR) in Bhubaneswar, the exhibition features institutes & orgs like IIT Bhubaneswar
IIM Sambalpur, NCERT, Skill India, Meta, UNICEF India.

