Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be signing an MoU with National Health Authority tomorrow

New Delhi : Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be signing an Memorandum of Understanding with National Health Authority for providing an Comprehensive Medical Package to Transgender Persons tomorrow at Nalanda Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath New Delhi. MoU will be signed in the presence of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

This joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Social Welfare and Empowerment is first of its kind in the Country and will not only give a new direction to our society, but will also provide Transgender Persons rightful and respectable place in the society.

The beneficiary should be a Transgender person as notified by Government of India holding a Transgender Certificate & amp; Identity Card issued by the National Portal for Transgender Persons. The scheme would cover all Transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other centre/state sponsored schemes.

Being the nodal Ministry for matters related to Transgender Persons, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has taken several steps for welfare of Transgender Persons. Ministry enacted “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019” to bring Transgender Person into the mainstream of the society.

Ministry recently launched SMILE scheme which includes several comprehensive measures for Transgender Community. One of these components is Composite Medical Health which provides a Comprehensive Medical Package to Transgender Persons in convergence with Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Under this initiative, each Transgender Person shall receive a medical cover of Rs. 5 Lakh per year and cost would be fully funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme. The whole process for beneficiary will be completely cashless.