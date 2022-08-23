Dr V K Singh says to ensure that India achieves the target of USD 5 trillion economy the country needs to invest 5 times more in infrastructure development

New Delhi : Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General(Dr) V K Singh (Retd)has said to ensure that India achieves the target of USD 5 trillion economy the country needs to invest 5 times more in infrastructure development. Addressing the Gati Shakti: Transforming India’s Infrastructure based Development marching towards USD 5 Trillion Economy, organised by PHDCCI he said Government is looking into creating common utility corridors to ensure speedy transportation, lower fuel costs & cost effectiveness .

Dr Singh emphasised on the importance of PM GatiShakti which has been brought in to cater the challenges which have been causing hindrance to the speedy development in the infrastructure sector, all under one roof.

The Minister said implementation and time bound manner completion of the projects are the core areas of PM Gatishakti master plan. He said main purpose of the plan is to create a framework for boosting infrastructure development combined with resolutions. In this framework various programs get attention from all the concerned departments at one go without any hurdles, he added.