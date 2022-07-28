Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has initiated a World Bank funded project namely e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) (erstwhile Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD)) with support of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) ,says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : Section 215B of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides for constitution of National Road Safety Board to advice the Central Government or State Government, as the case may be, on all aspects pertaining to road safety and traffic management including, but not limited to,

(i) the standards of design, weight, construction, manufacturing process, operation and maintenance of motor vehicles and of safety equipment;

(ii) the registration and licensing of motor vehicles;

(iii) the formulation of standards for road safety, road infrastructure and control of traffic;

(iv) the facilitation of safe and sustainable utilisation of road transport ecosystem;

(v) the promotion of new vehicle technology;

(vi) the safety of vulnerable road users;

(vii) programmes for educating and sensitising drivers and other road users; and

(viii) such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

Accordingly, the Ministry has notified constitution of the National Road Safety Board along with Rules thereof on 3rd September, 2021.

The rules empowers the board to constitute as many Technical Working Groups as it may consider necessary for the efficient discharge of its functions.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has initiated a World Bank funded project namely e-Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) (erstwhile Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD)) with support of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) to establish a uniform accident data collection mechanism in the Country. The purpose of this project is to establish a central repository for reporting, management and analysis of road accidents data across the Country to understand the causal factors of the accident and formulate interventions and policies to facilitate reduction in road accidents.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.