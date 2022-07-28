A standing Committee has been constituted for vetting of specifications pertaining to Intelligent Transport System (ITS), says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : GSR notification 575(E) dated 11th August, 2022 provides for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety which mandates that State Government shall ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high density corridors on National Highways and State Highways.

Provision of Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) is envisaged in high traffic density corridors which has provisions for close circuit Television (CCTV)/Pan, tilt and zoom (PTZ) cameras, Variable message signs, Vehicle Actuated Speed Display System, Automatic Traffic Counter cum Classifier, and Video Incident Detection System.

Implementation of the above will improve the response time of the on site assistance and help in disseminating of important information to road users thereby making them more aware.

The expenditure on implementation of the technology would vary from project to project. Advanced Traffic management System (ATMS) is implemented on Eastern Peripheral Expressway with an expenditure of Rs. 187.00 crores.

A standing Committee has been constituted for vetting of specifications pertaining to Intelligent Transport System (ITS) which includes Industry Experts, Technical Experts, authority Representatives. The mandate of the committee is to review and vet specifications of a project.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.