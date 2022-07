MoRTH is preparing a Note for approval towards balance National Highways/Expressways which were included in Bharatmala Pariyojana, but not covered under Phase-I, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : The present status of 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) under Bharatmala Pariyojana is attached as Annexure-I.

The CCEA, while approving the Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme, approved Investment Plan for Phase-I with Road length of 34800 km. MoRTH is preparing a Note for approval towards balance National Highways/Expressways which were included in Bharatmala Pariyojana, but not covered under Phase-I.

Annexure-I

STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (a) OF THE LOK SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 2034 FOR 28.07.2022 ASKED BY SHRI RAMESH BIDHURI REGARDING MULTI – MODAL LOGISTICS PARKS UNDER BHARATMALA PARIYOJANA.

S. No. Location State Status 1 Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida) Delhi NCR Pre-feasibility is in progress 2 Mumbai Maharashtra Feasibility is in progress 3 North Gujarat (Ahmedabad and Vadodara) Gujarat Pre-feasibility is in progress 4 Hyderabad Telangana DPR is in progress 5 South Gujarat (Surat and Bharuch) Gujarat DPR is in progress 6 South Punjab (Ludhiana, Sangrur, Patiala Punjab DPR is in progress 7 North Punjab (Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurudaspur) Punjab Pre-feasibility is in progress 8 Jaipur Rajasthan Pre-feasibility is in progress 9 Bangalore Karnataka Bids invited for development 10 Pune Maharashtra DPR is in progress 11 Anantapur Andhra Pradesh DPR is in progress 12 Chennai Tamil Nadu Bids invited for development 13 Nagpur Maharashtra Bids invited for development 14 Indore Madhya Pradesh DPR under advance progress 15 Patna Bihar Pre-feasibility is in progress 16 Kolkata West Bengal Pre-feasibility is in progress 17 Ambala Haryana Pre-feasibility is in progress 18 Valsad Gujarat Pre-feasibility is in progress 19 Coimbatore Tamil Nadu DPR is in progress 20 Jagatsinghpur Orissa Pre-feasibility is in progress 21 Nasik Maharashtra Pre-feasibility is in progress 22 Guwahati Assam Under implementation 23 Kota Rajasthan Pre-feasibility is in progress 24 Panaji Goa Pre-feasibility is in progress 25 Hisar Haryana Pre-feasibility is in progress 26 Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh DPR is in progress 27 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Pre-feasibility is in progress 28 Sundargarh Orissa Pre-feasibility is in progress 29 Bhatinda Punjab Pre-feasibility is in progress 30 Solan Himachal Pradesh Pre-feasibility is in progress 31 Rajkot Gujarat Pre-feasibility is in progress 32 Raipur Chhattisgarh Pre-feasibility is in progress 33 Jammu Jammu and Kashmir DPR is being initiated 34 Kandla Gujarat Pre-feasibility is in progress 35 Cochin Kerela Pre-feasibility is in progress

This information was given by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.