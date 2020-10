New Delhi: To clear the festive rush, Ministry of Railways has approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of “Festival Special” services over Indian Railways to be operated from 20th October 2020 and 30th November 2020. The fare for these Festival Special services shall be that applicable for special trains.

Zonal Railways will notify their schedule well in advance.

The list of the trains is attached in the link given below.

Link of 196 pairs trains approved.

Related

comments