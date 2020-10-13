Memorials for Baji Rout at State and National Level Demanded; International Webinar held to commemorate Baji Rout’s 83rd Martyrdom Day

Delhi: Strong Demands voiced for erecting majestic memorials for Baji Rout, the youngest martyr of Indian freedom struggle.

Participating in the international webinar convened to Commemorate 83rd martyrdom day of martyred boat-boy Baji Rout, eminent personalities emphasised on the need of building memorials both at state and national level in view of the Supreme sacrifice made by the 12 year old child to free the nation.

Inaugurating the online webinar organised by Delhi-based english monthly Utkal Bharatee, Odisha Legislative Assembly speaker Dr. Surya Narayan Patro gave a clarion call to the present and future generations to imbibe the indomitable spirit displayed by Baji Rout to face the tyrannical British rule and undaunted courage shown by him to fight against the ruthless Foreign forces. The Praja Andolan initiated by Baji Rout and his friends worked as a motivator for Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel, which ultimately resulted in the end of British era and annihilation Zamidari system in India, opined by Dr. Patra.

Joining the web Convention as the chief speaker, Odisha’s Minister for Steel, Mines and Works, Prafulla Kumar Mallik advised the youth fraternity to be guided by the lives, philosophy and ideologies of the freedom fighters. There is dire necessity of sensitising our young masses to be conscious about their responsibility for building an ideal nation, Shri Mallick said.

The guest of honour Congress leader Dr. Rama Chandra Khuntia highly appreciated the fearless courage and rare sense of patriotism of little hero Baji Rout. Dr. Khuntia expressed anguish over the fact that neither the State nor the Central government has accorded due recognition to this child-martyr.

Odisha Forum President Gokul Patnaik suggested to provide learning space to the unique heroism of Baji Rout in the teaching curricula of the nation. Chief of International Indecency Prevention Movement Guruma Dr. Arundhati Debi, appealed to the entire Odia diaspora across the Globe to unite for the sake of Odisha’s development.

Senior Bureaucrat Dr. Sanjib Patjoshi proposed to establish a statue of Baji Rout in the precinct of Lord Jagannath temple at Tyagraj Nagar in New Delhi.

The Digital Platform gave an unique opportunity to get united and to develop affinity towards our nativity, said Dr. Nalini Pati, the president of Odia community in Australia.

Kyoto-based Indo-Japan Friendship Centre’s president Kuna Dash appealed to the youth to draw inspiration from the golden era of our history.

The president of Odisha Without Border Khirod Jena assured of extending all round help and cooperation to see Odisha shining.

Dr. Tanmay Panda, the founder of Toronto-based Odia Sahitya Tungi, elaborated the priorities to promote and propagate Odia language worldwide and emphasised on the incorporation of the study on Lord Jagannath’s cult and philosophy in the western universities.

The General Secretary of Dubai-based Odisha Samaj of UAE Pritish Dash offered helping hands for the sake of ensuring well being of Odias and Odisha.

Shiba Ranjan Biswal, the General Secretary of Odisha Samaj of U.K. told that neither one’s age nor anybody’s geographical boundary can ever prove to be a barrier for expressing love towards own motherland.

Dr. Debendra Kumar Majhi, the director of Ambedkar Foundation prioritised on the necessity of popularising the phenomenon of Baji Rout’s adolescent courage by NCERT and NBT. Dr. Rabi Narayan Behera, the General Secretary of NGO Federation of India pointed out that Baji Rout should find his rightful place in internet sites like the Wikipedia.

President of Baji Rout Smruti Parishad, Krishna Aich suggested naming of Roads and buildings in Delhi and bhubaneswar after him. Youth leader Lagnadeepa Mishra, Renowned sand artist Sudam Pradhan, social Activist Ratan Ranjan Behera, academician Alpana Pattnaik, Juhar Paribar member Gajendra Sahoo and agriculture scientist Naba Kishore Parida paid glowing tributes to the Master Martyr during the Occasion.

Delivering the Welcome Address Editor of Utkal Bharatee and the chief convener of Shaheed Baji Rout Commemoration Day Committee Dr. Nirmal Pattnaik pointed out the missing of unsung heroes of freedom movement like Baji Rout in the pages of history. Dr. Patnaik drew the attention of the Central government for the construction of a statue and a museum in the memory of Baji Rout in National Capital.

Dignitaries present during the virtual Conference include member of Parliament and former union minister Jual Oram, Amarendra Khatua, Debendra Rout, Hrushikesh Patra, Nihar Samantara, Bibhu Tripathy, Pitambar Barik, Sambhunath Das, Madhusmita Pattnaik, Manoj Patra, Bhabani Dixit, Prabodh Samantara, Shiba Mishra, Ashutosh Das, Dr. Sachidananda Raul, Chitta ranjan Bisoi and Braja Panda.

Poets like Dr. Abhay Das, Pushpanjali Barik, Dr. Anju Aggarwal, and Dr. Geeta Gangotri recited Patriotic and Devotional songs composed by them during the Event.

The penultimate attraction of the Cultural evening was the recital of a self written poem on the valour and vitality of Baji Rout by tiny tot Smita Anil.

The four hours long marathon internet session was presented and anchored with zeal and elan by Vande Utkal Foundation’s founding chairman and Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi. Shri Dwibedi expressed his pleasure over the fact that the e- Summit could successfully turn the obstacles arisen out of Pandemic into a Golden opportunity and could ensure the Congregation of enthusiastic Non resident Odias from across the Globe in large numbers. Delhi-based Vijayaini Foundation’s founder president Reeta Patra proposed vote of thanks.

