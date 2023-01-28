Ministry of Panchayati Raj organizing one-day deliberation meet “Manthan: Charting New Paths” on 30th January

With the ever-evolving digital landscape in India, rural areas have also experienced a need for better e-Governance platforms by the Government. In order to harness use of digital technology pursuing ‘Next Generation’ reforms with the policy objective of ‘Maximum Governance – Minimum Government’, Ministry of Panchayati Raj is organising a one-day deliberation meet ‘Manthan: Charting New Paths’ on 30th January 2023 in New Delhi to brainstorm and develop a roadmap for improving its current e-Governance applications primarily e-Gram SWARAJ.

The conference would ascertain holistic inputs towards developing a common understanding on the way ahead to create a more effective e- Gram SWARAJ 2.0, transforming the scale, and scope of MoPR’s e-Governance applications on key parameters of accessibility, content availability, ease of use, information security & privacy, integrated service delivery etc., so that not only the revamp of the applications can be carried out in an efficient manner but also simplify the day to day works of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The event would be attended by industry experts from organisations of national/ international repute, representatives/ Senior Officials and Policymakers from different States and Resource Persons involved in Governance domain.Live webcasting of the Manthan Conference scheduled for Monday, 30th January, 2023 from 10 AM onwards would be available on NIC’s webcast link: https://webcast.gov.in/mopr