Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sets up dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras for e-surveillance

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu division has put in place e-surveillance through a dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras. The shrine board has started the issuance of free RFID-based yatra access cards for the purpose of real-time tracking of pilgrims on the track, proper crowd management and registration of the pilgrimage in a seamless and hassle-free way.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg said that safety and security of pilgrims is the top priority of the board. The arrangement will also check the flow of pilgrims strictly as per the holding capacity of the track, area and location. AIR Jammu correspondent reports that a record of over 91.25 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the shrine in 2022, the highest in the past nine years.