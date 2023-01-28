Asia’s second and country’s first cable suspension bridge “Bajrang Setu is being constructed at Rishikesh. This bridge is coming up next to the famous 90 year old Laxman Jhula.

Laxman Jhula is closed since last year as it was found no more safe for the pedestrians. However it will not be removed and will be preserved as a heritage.

Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department NPS Singh said that the construction of the new bridge would cost 67 crore rupees and all efforts are made to complete it by July 2023.