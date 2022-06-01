Ministry of Panchayati Raj organises Yoga Utsav to mark the countdown programme to the eighth International Day of Yoga

Ministry of Panchayati Raj joined the Nation in celebrating the countdown programme to the eighth International Day of Yoga at the Ministry premises here today. A Lecture-cum-Demonstration Session on Importance of Yoga in Daily Life was organised to mark 20 Days to International Day of Yoga, 2022 as part of Yoga Utsav – Countdown Programme for International Day of Yoga, 2022 on the Theme: Yoga for Humanity.

The Yoga Utsav witnessed enthusiastic participation from all the officers and staff-members of the Ministry. To maximise the outreach of the event, the web-link was shared with the State / UT Departments of Panchayati Raj and Panchayati Raj Institutions to facilitate participation in the event through virtual mode and to sensitize the major stakeholders regarding the celebration of International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2022.

The Yoga Instructors deputed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH made a brief presentation on Importance of Yoga in Daily Life. A lecture on Importance of Yoga in Daily Life was delivered by Shri Tanuj Yadav, faculty-member of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, while Shri Muruli M.R., Demonstrator made demonstration on different Yoga poses/ postures / moves relating to Yoga Break (Y-Break), which is a protocol consisting of simple and useful Yoga practices devised to de-stress, refresh and re-focus on work and helps to increase the productivity of individuals at workplaces.

The countdown programme was chaired by Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and moderated by Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Speaking on this occasion, Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj exhorted all the participants to make Yoga a part of their lifestyle for physical and mental well-being. He underlined that Yoga–Break can be of immense benefit to the officers and staff-members working in a government set-up. He suggested that everyone should strive for practising Yoga on regular basis as it would help improve the health of all and also help keeping the body and mind clear and focused in daily life. Dr. B. K. Behera called upon all employees to adopt Yoga for a healthier and balanced life.