The principle of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform is powering many gains in Ease of Doing Business: PM

In response to a thread tweet by MyGov, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Powered by the principle of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’, there have been many gains in ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ These gains particularly benefit the youth of India and give wings to their aspirations of becoming wealth creators. #8YearsOfEODB