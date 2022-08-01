New Delhi : Ministry of Labour and Employment runs a Labour Welfare Scheme (Health) for providing Health care facilities to the beedi/cine/iron, manganese, chrome/limestone & dolomite/mica mine workers and their family members through 285 Dispensaries and 10 Hospitals located across the Country. The scheme also provides for reimbursement of expenditure on specialized treatment under the Government recognized Hospitals in case of critical diseases i.e. cancer, tuberculosis, heart diseases, kidney transplantation, hernia, appendectomy, ulcer gynaecological diseases and prostrate diseases to the beneficiaries.

Further, the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides an annual health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per eligible family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization corresponding to 1949 treatment procedures across 27 specialties. It is a completely cashless and paperless scheme. The beneficiary families under AB-PMJAY have been identified from Social Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 basis 6 deprivation and 11 occupational criteria across rural and urban areas.

For workers who are not covered under the provisions of Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, the provisions of Employees Compensation Act, 1923 are applicable as per Schedule II (Category of employment) and Schedule III (Occupational diseases) of this Act and compensation to such workers is decided accordingly.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.