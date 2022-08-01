New Delhi : The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change encourages plantation in the country including Rajasthan State through programmes and schemes such as National Afforestation Programme (NAP), National Mission for a Green India (GIM), Nagar Van Yojana, School Nursery Yojana, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), etc. which promotes tree plantation on vacant lands and bunds on farm lands etc. by involving local communities, NGOs, educational institutions, local bodies, etc.

National Forest Policy (NFP), 1988 which has been the guiding document for forest management, emphasizes scientific forestry research, necessitating adequate strengthening of the research base as well as new priorities for action with increasing recognition of the importance of forests for environmental health, energy and employment. Many research institutes/organisations under the aegis of the Ministry like Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Indian Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute (IPIRTI), Forest Survey of India(FSI), etc. have been involved continuously in undertaking survey of forest resources and research studies relating to development of forestry sector. The details of mandate/activities undertaken and budget allocation during last three years for ICFRE and FSI are given in Annexure. Further, studies and researches are also being undertaken by many other agencies of the centre and state governments, including forest departments, forest corporations, remote sensing agencies etc., the findings/outcomes of which are also supplementing need based development of forests.

In consonance with the National Forest Policy 1988 emphasizing the local community based approach by creating a massive people’s movement for achieving the objectives and to minimize pressure on existing forests, the concept of Joint Forest Management was launched and Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) were formed in each State/UT Government which function on care and share principle. JFMCs have been recognized as organs of the Gram Sabha having active linkages with Gram Panchayats. Local Communities are involved through Joint Forest Management Committees in the management of forests and various afforestation activities. Various schemes including NAP and GIM are being implemented by the Ministry and the State/UT governments with the participation of these committees. Further, for the management of the Wildlife Protected Areas, Eco Development Committees (EDCs) are also formed to ensure people participation in wildlife conservation.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

******

HS/PD

Annexure

Details of Budget allocation for the last three years 2019-20 to 2021-22