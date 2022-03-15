Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India confers National Safety Award on Jindal Stainless (Hisar) for industrial safety

New Delhi : Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) has been awarded the prestigious National Safety Award 2018 for its excellent performance in industrial safety in the ‘manufacturing of basic metal and fabricated metal (except machinery and equipment)’ category by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. This achievement underlines Jindal Stainless’ commitment to world-class safety protocols and its proactive adoption of corrective measures to minimize accidents. Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav presented the award to GM and Head- EHS, JSHL, Mr Sudhir Kumar. In the past, JSHL has won British Safety Council’s International Safety Award for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

Lauding this important achievement, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, JSHL, Mr Vijay Bindlish said, “It is a matter of pride for us that the Indian government has taken note of our world-class safety standards. As the pioneer in stainless steel manufacturing in India, we are determined to ensure the best workplace culture, right from our shop floors to our corporate offices. I congratulate my team at JSHL for its untiring efforts and hope that we maintain accident-free years as we have done in the past.”

Instituted by the Government of India in 1965, the ‘National Safety Award (NSA)’ is annually awarded to industrial establishments in order to recognize their exceptional safety performance. It also aims to stimulate and maintain the interests of both, the management and the workers in accident prevention programs. Currently, the NSA is awarded under twelve schemes, operated by the Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), Mumbai, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

The Company continues to implement several corrective measures to improve its safety standards. These include organizing regular internal and external safety trainings for its workers, offline and online awareness sessions for educating shop floor workers, and installation of speed monitors, fall arrestor systems, extended fire hydrant lines, and other safety control devices. Jindal Stainless also provides hands-on training to its staff for efficiently handling equipment. It also trains them to follow safety standards by means of regularly organized mock drills, competitions, and in-person/live safety seminars. The Company also adheres to a strict audit system for timely identification and correction of any misses.