Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs launches the ‘City Beauty Competition’

The ‘City Beauty Competition’ portal https://citybeautycompetition.in has been made live by the Ministry on April 26, 2023. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country can participate in this competition through an online process. The objective of the competition is to encourage and recognize the transformational efforts made by cities and wards across the country to create beautiful, innovative and inclusive public spaces.



Under this competition, wards and public spaces in cities would be judged against five broad pillars viz., (i) accessibility (ii) amenities (iii) activities (iv) aesthetics and (v) ecology. The competition would felicitate the most beautiful wards and public spaces in the cities. While selected wards would be felicitated at the city and State levels, the top most beautiful public spaces in the cities under four categories viz. Waterfronts, Green spaces, tourist/ heritage spaces and market/commercial places would first be felicitated at the State level and the shortlisted entries would thereafter be considered for National level awards.



The last date for participating in the ‘City Beauty Competition’ is July 15, 2023. The participating ULBs can submit the required data/documents (including photographs, videos, presentation and self-reported baseline information) through the online facility created on https://citybeautycompetition.in. Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) as the knowledge partner will provide handholding support to Wards / ULBs / States in this exercise.



The City Beauty Competition provides a unique opportunity to the wards and cities to showcase their interventions towards creating beautiful public spaces. The competition would promote heritage and culture, sustainable communities and ecological conservation and would also encourage peer learning among states and cities.



