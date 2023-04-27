DEFENDER LINE UP GROWS WITH HOST OF NEW OFFERINGS INCLUDING THE LUXURIOUS DEFENDER 130 OUTBOUND

Mumbai : New Defender 130 Outbound is introduced to the Defender line up along with the 368 kW Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack for Defender 110. The new additions to the Defender brand offer more choice for Defender clients, whilst providing customary off-road capability and superior comfort.

Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “Defender 130 Outbound is an incredibly desirable addition to the Defender family, for our most adventurous clients who love to get out and explore and need greater load carrying space with a five-seat configuration. Its unique design enhancements and spacious interior provide a compelling blend of capability and practicality. The 4×4 family offers something for everyone, with the introduction of the V8 powertrain to Defender 130, while the new County Exterior Pack celebrates Defender’s roots with a modern take on a classic design.”

Defender 130 Outbound: the ultimate luxury explorer

New Defender 130 Outbound embraces the impossible with an unprecedented combination of luxurious interior space and all-terrain capability. Available exclusively with five seats, it brings even greater potential for overland exploration and enables those with active and adventurous lifestyles to pack everything they need to get out and explore.

The New Defender 130 Outbound is designed for clients who know there’s always more to achieve. It offers the opportunity to explore any terrain in superior comfort – with a purposeful interior designed to accommodate everything adventurers can throw at it.

The ultimate expression of Defender’s breadth of talents, 130 Outbound is available exclusively with five seats and up to 2 516 l1 (1 329 l1 with row two seats in use) of space in the rear, making every adventure effortless for explorers desiring the greatest versatility and practicality. Its near flat loadspace floor (1.267 metres in length behind the 2nd row) easily accommodates everything from wetsuits and kit bags to camping and climbing gear.

Unique exterior design enhancements means Defender 130 Outbound stands out wherever it goes. There is a subtle, purposeful look with a Shadow Atlas Matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, while side vents are finished in Anthracite. To complement the Outbound design, 50.80 cm (20) wheels are finished in Gloss Black.

Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey make up the colour palette, while body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers complete the exterior enhancements. For clients needing superior scratch resistance off the beaten track, the Satin Protective Film is available2.

Inside, clients can choose luxurious full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, offering tactile material options to best suit their lifestyle. All are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.

At the beginning and end of every activity, practical touches protect the interior. Durable rubber floor matting can be folded down to protect the bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. Additional stowage areas safely store smaller items out of sight, while extra lashing points and a new cargo net mean a variety of outdoor equipment – large or small – can be secured while driving, ready for action on arrival.

Unstoppable 4×4 capability is provided by Defender’s proven Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and Terrain Response 2® while Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics are fitted as standard. Advanced off-road driving technologies ensure effortless and reassuring progress across any terrain, with the Electronic Air Suspension allowing up to 430 mm of articulation and up to 900 mm of wading.

Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power. Both feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.

Defender 130 V8

The Defender 130 line-up is also expanding with the addition of a 5.0 l supercharged V8 engine, offering a compelling combination of performance, cruising refinement and capability. Its introduction means a choice of three engines at the pinnacle of the eight-seater line-up, with the six-cylinder Ingenium P400 and D300 also available.

A stealthy aesthetic is delivered by the Defender 130 V8’s exterior. Available exclusively in Carpathian Grey or Santorini Black, it includes quad outboard-mounted exhausts – only available on the V8 – a Sliding Panoramic Roof with Black Contrast Roof, V8 exterior badging, Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights and darkened tail lights.

Inside, luxury and dynamism come courtesy of 14-way heated and cooled electric driver memory seats finished in Ebony Windsor Leather with Dinamica® suedecloth and Robustec fabric. They are complemented by a suedecloth heated steering wheel, Ebony Morzine headlining and Satin Black cross car beam. Defender 130 V8 also features Four-Zone Climate Control, heated row-three seats and climate seats in the second row – in addition to a Meridian Sound System, Head-Up Display, Interactive Driver Display and Cabin Air Purification Plus.

The awarding-winning Pivi Pro infotainment features a 28.95 cm (11.4) glass touchscreen with Software Over The Air capability meaning it is always up to date. Standard Wireless Apple CarPlayTM 3 is included. Wireless Android Auto® is also standard. And what3words addressing technology is integrated for accurate destination finding in even the most remote locations while Wireless Device Charging provides fast and cable-free charging.

County Exterior Pack for Defender 110

Those looking for enhanced personalisation on Defender 110 can specify the new County Exterior Pack. Inspired by the original Defender County, it features unique exterior elements, with a modern interpretation designed to celebrate the 4×4’s legendary heritage.

The County Exterior Pack is available for 110, in SE and HSE derivatives. County graphics along the doors and body sides are the most eye-catching addition, while illuminated treadplates welcome the driver and passengers with a unique County graphic. Eye-catching 50.80 cm (20) alloys are available in two finishes, including Gloss White to complement the exterior pack’s signature aesthetics.

The available colour combinations include:

Fuji White body with new Tasman Blue Contrast Roof and Tailgate, plus Tasman Blue gradient graphic decal and treadplate

Santorini Black body with new Tasman Blue Contrast Roof and Tailgate, plus Tasman Blue gradient graphic decal and treadplate

Tasman Blue body with White Contrast Roof and Tailgate, plus Fuji White gradient graphic decal and treadplate

A range of interior colour and material combinations are available, including Resist seats, Grained Leather and Windsor leather, all finished in Ebony – while an Acorn with Lunar interior is also available on Fuji White and Santorini Black vehicles.

Interior detailing includes tactile Robustec veneer, while the Cross Car Beam is available in Light Grey or White, carrying an element of the County Exterior Pack through to the interior.

Additional enhancements

A convenient Loadspace Floor Tray comes as standard on all Defender 90 models and Defender 130 eight seat. The new feature which includes internal storage enables a near flat loadspace floor and ensures that no space is wasted and access to D-loops is maintained. The new accessory is also available to existing Defender 90 and Defender 130 eight seat owners via their local retailer.

For Defender 90, speed of access to row two has been enhanced with a new parachute grab handle, a quick fold and slide row one passenger seat and the introduction of row two 40:20:40 folding rear seats with centre armrests.

The Defender 130 Outbound, Defender 130 V8 and Defender 110 with County Exterior Pack are available to order now.