Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs starts ground survey of Pey Jal Survekshan under AMRUT 2.0

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has kickstarted the ground survey of Pey Jal Survekshan from 15th December 2022. The Pey Jal Survekshan under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 was launched by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, on 09th September, 2022 to assess the service level compliance of the city with respect to quality, quantity, and coverage of water supply, sewerage and septage management, extent of reuse & recycle of used water and conservation of water bodies in 500 (485 after merger) AMRUT cities. The Survey will serve as a monitoring tool and an accelerator for the AMRUT Mission while also fostering healthy competition among cities. Ministry has engaged a third-party agency, IPSOS to conduct the Survekshan.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has conducted capacity building workshops on Pey Jal Survekshan toolkit and web portal for all the participating Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Water utility services, used water utility services, water bodies, Non-Revenue Water (NRW) estimation, best practices and innovation are the key focus areas. Following is the process:

Self -assessment of service levels: ULBs will undertake self-assessment against the parameters on on-line Portal (https://peyjal-india.org/) Direct Observation: Assessors will visit the ULBs to carry out ground survey of Water Treatment Plants, Sewage Treatment Plants/ Feacal Sludge Treatment Plants, water bodies etc and collect water samples for testing & photographic evidence. It will help in assessing and validating the claims made by the ULBs. Citizen’s Feedback: Assessors will conduct citizen feedback survey from all parts of the cities to capture the level of satisfaction in service delivery by the ULBs.

Survekshan will capture the extent of household water tap & sewer connection, quality & quantity of water supplied to citizens, provision of complaint redressal and health of water bodies among other parameters. It will also provide insights on financial sustainability of ULBs in terms of revenue generation versus the expenditure incurred on water & sewerage services. With the inclusion of Citizen Perception Survey, citizen driven accountability system will be established.

Scores will be assigned to the cities and city-water report cards, reflecting each city’s water health, will be published. The outcome of the Survekshan will reflect the status of water security in the ULBs and will help in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)- 6.