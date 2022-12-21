Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating Quick OPD registration in hospitals through Scan and Share service

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) offers faster OPD registration service for patients via Scan & Share functionality. The service which was piloted from a single hospital in New Delhi in October 2022, has now been adopted in 200+ health facilities across 18 states in India. Within 75 days of its launch, the Scan and Share service has already helped more than 1 lakh patients to save their time and efforts by enabling instant registration for OPD consultations. The states of Karnataka, Delhi, U.P are among the leading states which are using this facility for providing better service delivery to patients.

This service allows patients to simply scan the unique QR Code of the participating hospital/ health facility using any health application of their choice (such as ABHA App, Arogya Setu App, EkaCare, DRiefcase, Bajaj Health, PayTM) and share their ABHA profile. The patient’s demographic details like name, guardian’s name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. from their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) is directly shared with the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) resulting in digital registration. The patient can then simply visit the counter to collect their outpatient slip and visit the doctor.

Talking about the service, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – “Under ABDM, we’re building inter-operability and promoting ease in healthcare delivery processes. The Scan & Share functionality is one such feature that is helping thousand of patients in India on a daily basis. Our team is working closely with different hospitals across the country to implement this instant registration service. By simple inter-operability between the user’s selected application and the HMIS at participating health facilities, both the hospitals and patients are able to benefit.”

The OPD registration has been made effortless, seamless and accurate by this Scan and Share functionality. The process has also empowered the patient to register oneself, especially in the case of revisits without standing in long queues. This not only provides immediate and real benefit to patients but also encourages them to accept digital solutions to their health needs.

Updates on the OPD token generation via the Scan & Share service are available under the ‘Health Facility Token Generated’ tab in the ABDM public dashboard – https://dashboard.abdm.gov.in/abdm/