Ministry of Heavy Industries supports 2,31,257 Electric Vehicles under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme till 1st February, 2022 by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs. 827 Cr.

New Delhi : Under Phase-II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme, 2,31,257 Electric Vehicles have been supported till 01.02.2022 by way of Demand Incentive amounting to about Rs. 827 Cr. Further, MHI has sanctioned 6315 e-buses to 65 cities/STUs/CTUs/ State Govt. entities for intracity and intercity operations across 26 states/UT under the Scheme. The Ministry has also sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles in India) Scheme Phase II. Fifty Original Equipment Manufacturers (both start up and established manufacturers) have registered and revalidated their 106 electric vehicle models as on 28th January, 2022 under the scheme. The sale of electric two wheelers vehicles has increased manifold during the current year as compared to the previous year.

Further, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) report, the Auto industry generates employment of 13 persons for each truck, 6 persons for each car and four persons for each three wheelers and one person for each two-wheelers.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a National Mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country. This plan was designed to enhance national fuel security, to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership. As part of the NEMMP 2020, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated a Scheme namely FAME India Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India. The Phase-1 of the scheme was available up to 31st March, 2019 with budget outlay of Rs 895 Cr. This phase of FAME India Scheme had four focus areas i.e. technological development, demand generation, pilot project and charging infrastructure components. In the 1st phase of the scheme, about 2.8 lakh xEVs were supported with total demand incentives of Rs. 359 Crore [Approx].In addition, 425 electric and hybrid buses, as sanctioned under first phase of the scheme, are deployed across various cities in the country with Government Incentive of about Rs. 280 Cr. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had also sanctioned about 520 Charging Stations/ Infrastructure for Rs. 43 Crore (approx.) under Phase-I of FAME-India Scheme.

Projects worth about Rs. 158 Crores are sanctioned for the technology development projects like establishment of testing Infrastructure, setting up of ‘Centre of Excellence’ for Advanced Research in electrified transportation, Battery Engineering etc. to various organisations / institutions like Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, Non Ferrous Material Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) etc. Based on outcome and experience gained during Phase-I of FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders, including Industry and Industry Associations, the Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme for a period of five years commencing from 1st Apri1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. This phase mainly focuses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation, and aims to support through demand incentive 7090 eBuses, 5 lakh e-3Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported under the Scheme.

The Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented through following three components:

1) Demand Incentives

2) Establishment of network of Charging Stations

3) Administration of Scheme including Publicity, IEC (Information, Education &Communication) activities.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.