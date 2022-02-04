TATWA Technologies Limited observes 20th foundation day with IMPULSE 2022

Bhubaneswar: Tatwa Technologies Limited, a leading IT solution provider of Odisha has announced that it celebrated its 20th Foundation Day – IMPULSE 2022 on 4th February. The recent wave of the Pandemic restricting a physical congregation, the celebrations were conducted digitally, connecting over 3000 stake holders from across the globe & its Delivery Centers of TATWA, spread across the cities of Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The day long event had all the elements of festive fervor across the participants in demonstrating their passion, despite meeting over a virtual space.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. AK Mohanty, Managing Director, TATWA Technologies’ reiterated his pledge to contribute substantially to the growth of IT & ITES sectors in the ensuing times. “From a 3 member team in 2002, we have transformed ourselves into an organization with a formidable presence in the last 2 decades.

Exploring Opportunities, Upgrading Technology and Venturing into New Markets have been our constant endeavour. Our resources are passionate campaigners, consistent in their approach and delivery to realize our dreams”, he further added.

No wonder, TATWA has attained unassailable heights over the last 20 years with foot prints, not only across the length and breadth of India, but with established operations in Africa, Middle East and the USA. With futuristic investments on cutting edge technology, TATWA is poised to sail higher and wider with expanded wings.

Emphasizing on Innovation, Mr Tapendra N Senapati, Co-Founder and CEO of TATWA said that TATWA has remained relevant in today’s world as it constantly innovates. “With the changing Dynamics of Technology, we keep investing on innovations in tandem with perfection for solving its customer’s challenges.

Innovation has been the mantra of TATWA, as would be evident from the plethora of products and service offerings in their repertoire. Catering to industries ranging from Telecommunications to Digital Entertainment to Banking to FINTECH to Insurance to Healthcare to Offshore Logistics to IT Infrastructure development, smart-Governance and the list is unending. With proven expertise across varied domains, TATWA has also partnered with several Government agencies – in the national and provincial levels – for several Social Development Projects.

Amongst the participants in the digital meet on the Foundation Day of TATWA Technologies Limited were the Director Operations, Mr David Sahoo and Director Technology, Ms Smruti Nayak.

Collectively TATWA’s directors released TATWA IMPACT 2022 showcasing its contribution in job creation, talent harnessing and other social responsibilities. In the past 2 decades TATWA has skilled 68192 trainees for the digital workforce of INDIA.

TATWA indeed has travelled quite a distance over the last 20 years in establishing itself in the tech sector. A humble beginning in 2002 has catapulted into a large organization with over 2 lakh sq. ft of infrastructure spread across the Country.

• TATWA plans to expand its taskforce to 5000 people and also aims to go public in a few years with focus on digital services exports to American, European, Middle Eastern, African & Australian Markets.

• In its growth strategy, TATWA also aims to acquire cutting edge tech and kpo companies in INDIA & abroad.

