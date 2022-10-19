Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change conducts Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change conducted Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 to reduce pendency in all work and disposing of scrap/waste.

The Campaign began with the preparatory phase on 14.09.2022 during which the Ministry identified the pending references and items to be disposed of. The identified references and items are being disposed of on a daily basis starting from 02.10.2022 when the Campaign phase started.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change identified 73 campaign sites which included the attached/subordinate organisations like Botanical survey of India, Zoological Survey of India, Forest Survey of India, National Zoological Park, G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, National Museum of Natural History, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Central Pollution Control Board etc. who have identified pendency in respect of 11 parameters as suggested by DARPG viz., pending Parliamentary Assurances, Pending cabinet proposals, pending public grievances and Appeals Pending References from MPs, State Govt., PMO and quantity of scrap/waste including e waste for disposal. The campaign phase will continue till 31.10.2022.

Under the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 Hon’ble Minister of EF&CC, Shri Bhupender Yadav, reviewed the disposal made under the campaign every a week. The Minister conducted surprise inspection of all the divisions and offices of Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, including the basement at Paryavaran Bhawan. The Hon’ble Minister interacted with the employees and directed them to maintain cleanliness at the workplace and dispose of pending matters at the earliest.

As part of Swachhta Campaign 2.0, the National Museum of Natural History at New Delhi with its regional centres at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Sawai Madhopur is organizing ‘Green talks’ to sensitize school children to adopt habits which will be helpful in keeping the environment neat, clean and healthy and will also be beneficial for their own health. The Green pledge to keep the environment neat and clean was also administered in the schools. This special ‘Green talk’ interactive programme started from 2nd October and will continue till 31st October.