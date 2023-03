In a tweet Office of Raksha Mantri informed that Ministry of Defence, on March 30, 2023, signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,600 crore.

In reply to RMO India tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“This will strengthen the Indian Navy and add momentum to our aim of Aatmanirbharta.”