Mann ki Baat celebrates grassroots level change makers: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has complimented CNN News 18 network for bringing out the Coffee Table Book “Voice of India-Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat” which was unveiled by the Vice President of India at the News 18 Rising India Summit as the book acknowledges the people mentioned and the impact they have created.

In reply to a tweet by the Vice President, Shri Narendra Modi tweeted :

“The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created.”