Ministry of Defence and M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru sign Contract for Procurement of Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for Fighter Aircraft

New Delhi : The Ministry of Defence and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) concluded a Contract for supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force. The contract was signed between MoD and M/s BEL, here today. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be ₹ 1993 Cr.

The supply of advanced EW systems will significantly enhance the battle-survivability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries’ ground-based as well as airborne fire control and surveillance radars. The EW suite has been indigenously designed & developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance.