Ministry of Defence and M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Hyderabad sign Contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR)

New Delhi : The Ministry of Defence (MoD) of India and Bharat Electronics Limited, Hyderabad signed a Contract for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force, here today. The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of IAF to prepare for future warfare. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be ₹ 1109 Cr.

The IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) equipment and validate their deployment in an Operational Scenario. The Project essentially embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance.