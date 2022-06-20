Ministry of Ayush plans to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale

New Delhi: This year International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year for which the Ministry of Ayush has planned to observe the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India which will also help in branding India on a global scale. The Prime Minister would be leading the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas would lead the programme at Red Fort, New Delhi. Patanjali Yogpeeth is participating with the Ministry in organising this programme. Acharya Bal Krishan from Patanjali Yogpeeth will be present on stage with the Minister. Approximately 12,000 participants from Patanjali Yogpeeth and Officers from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will participate in the event. The Yoga events will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedure circulated by the Ministry of Ayush, the Nodal Ministry for IDY 2022.

The theme for this year IDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity” as it depicts how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, brings people together through compassion, kindness, fosters a sense of unity and builds resilience among people world over.