Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to participate in IDY 2022 programme at Dong in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow

New Delhi :International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated in the year marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Ministry of Ayush is observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India. The Prime Minister would lead the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law & Justice, would lead the International Yoga Day programme at Dong, Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh. It is the easternmost village in the India, near the point where India, China and Myanmar meet. Dong experiences the first sunrise in India, thus earning it the nickname ‘India’s Land of the Rising Sun.’

The theme for International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”. Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.

The Yoga events will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedure circulated by the Ministry of Ayush, the Nodal Ministry for IDY 2022.