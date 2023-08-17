Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman launch Kuwi and Desia books at Bhubaneswar

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched Kuwi and Desia books at Bhubaneswar. The event also witnessed the special cover release on behalf of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. This marks a collaborative effort with Central University of Odisha, Koraput, Department of Posts, and NCERT.

While addressing the gathering at the launch ceremony, Shri Pradhan mentioned that there are over 62 tribes covering 23% of total population of Odisha, so, it becomes necessary to teach students with help of pictures, stories and songs based on their local nature and culture to improve their speaking skill, learning outcome and cognitive development, he added. In this regard, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), for the first time, in collaboration with Central University of Odisha, has prepared two invaluable books: the “Kuwi Primer” and “Desia Primer”, for those children, who are speaking Kuwi and Desia tribal languages in the undivided Koraput district of Odisha, he informed. He said that these two primers will not only shape a strong educational foundation of those children but also preserve and foster the cultural, linguistic heritage and identity of tribal community of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion Smt Nirmala Sitharaman said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a very progressive policy. It is a result of different people putting their minds together & extensive consultations. NEP is a flexible policy. It is not something that the Centre decides and imposes on all the states. It is a broad framework and the states are left to adapt it according to their requirements, she explained. Smt Sitharaman further said that when one learns, speaks & thinks in one’s mother tongue, there’s a clarity of thought which can be used later. That’s why learning in the mother tongue is important. The Education Ministry and Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan are making all out efforts for Education of tribal children, she said.The step to introduce primers in local languages and dialects is a generational one & will also further enrich Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, she added.

The Ministers attended a series of events today under the nationwide “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, on the call of the Prime Minister of the country, to pay homage to the heroes who sacrificed for the country.

The Ministers visited Sand Art on “Meri Maati Mera Desh” by Padmashri Awardee Sand Artist Shri Sudarshan Patnaik at Puri Beach. Shri Pradhan expressed that the artwork is an unique and admirable way to pay tribute to the “heroes” who sacrificed their life for the country. He thanked all the sculptors involved in this work.

Under the ‘Dedication of Shilaphalakam’ and ‘Vasudha Vandan’ initiative of Meri Maati Mera Desh, both the Ministers along with students installed a ‘Memorial Plaque’ in memory of Martyrs and also participated in a tree plantation event at Sadashiv Campus of Central Sanskrit University in Puri.

The Ministers administered the Panch Pran pledge to a gathering during a programme at the Central Sanskrit University.

The Ministers also honoured families of martyrs and freedom fighters. They collected soil and rice in ‘amrit kalash’ from house to house from Biraharekrushnapur, village of Puri district, the birthplace of the Martyr Jayee Rajguru to create an ‘Amrit Vatika’ in Delhi. They also garlanded the statue of Martyr Jayee Rajguru.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that Biraharekrushnapur, the birthplace of Jayee Rajguru, is a testament to Odisha’s rich cultural and historical heritage. The soil of this village has witnessed the heroism and sacrifice of Jayee Rajguru, which gives more relevance to the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign. Let us visit such historically important places to remember the sacrifices of our brave warriors and honor their sacrifices.

The Ministers interacted with the artisans of Raghurajpur, a heritage crafts village in Puri district, Odisha. During the interaction, the Finance Minister highlighted the benefits of the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Scheme, which was announced in the Independence Day 2023 speech by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.