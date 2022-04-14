Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with Pourakarmikas

New Delhi : Equality is the fundamental aspect of our Constitutional Democracy. Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s vision on Equality and equal opportunities is being translated into reality through Narendra Modi Government’s emphasis on Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

Caring for the last man standing – the philosophy of Antyodaya guides the policy making and all beneficiary schemes. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government and governance has set new benchmarks in probity, impact and Sab ka Sath Sab ka Vikas approach in every government program’ said Shri Rajiv Chandrasekhar, Union Minster of State for Electronics, Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship while attending Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at National Skill Training Institute for women at Bengaluru.

Interacting with students, teachers and authorities present on the occasion, the Minister added that “Dr BR Ambedkar – the architect of Indian Constitution attached special importance to Nation building. Elaborating on the Fundamental Right to Equality enshrined in the constitution, he mentioned that it provides for equality irrespective of religion, caste, color, creed or gender. Being a diverse Nation we may be living in different geographies but we all share one common identity that is identity of being an Indian”. He greeted everyone on Ambedkar Jayanthi and Mahaveer Jayanthi. He saw the exhibition organized by the students of National Skill training Institute (NSTI) and encouraged them to constantly keep upskilling themselves to stay competitive. He also highlighted the need to learn Digital Skills in today’s era marked by rapid digitalization. He further affirmed that empowering women by creating more opportunities for Skilling is an article of faith for the Narendra Modi Government.

The Minister thereafter proceeded to Austin Town where he paid floral tributes to the statute of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. He also visited visited Kashi Vishwanatha & Vellariamman Temple & had lunch with Pourakarmikas.