A total of 61 applicants approved under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme For Textiles out of 67 applications received

New Delhi : The Selection Committee chaired by Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, U.P. Singh has selected 61 applicants under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles. A total of 67 applications were received for the PLI scheme out of which 15 applications are under Part-1 and 52 applications are under Part-2.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shri UP Singh said that in the 61 applications approved the proposed total investment expected from the applicants is Rs. 19,077 crore and a projected turnover is Rs. 184,917 crore over a period of 5 years with a proposed direct employment of 240,134.

The scheme has two parts, Part 1 where minimum investment is Rs. 300 crore and minimum turnover required to be achieved for incentive is Rs.600 crore; and Part-2, where minimum investment is of Rs. 100 crore and minimum turnover required to be achieved for incentive is Rs. 200 crore.

Government approved Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles products, namely MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles, for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period. To further boost the growth of the sector, centre also removed the import duty of cotton.

The Notification for the scheme was issued on 24.09.2021. Operational Guidelines for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme were issued on 28.12.2021. Applications under PLI Scheme for Textiles were received through web portal from 01.01.2022 to 28.02.2022.

The 61 applicants selected under the scheme as of now by the Selection Committee are as under:

Scheme Part-1

1 Avgol India Private Limited

2 Cubatics Industries Private Limited

3 Goa Glass Fibre Ltd. (GGFL)

4 H P Cotton Textile Mills Limited

5 Himatsingka Seide Limited

6 Kimberly Clark India Private Limited (subject to formation of a new company for investment and production under the Scheme as per existing guidelines)

7 Madura Industrial Textiles Limited

8 MCPI Private Limited

9 Paragon Apparel Private Limited

10 Pratibha Syntex Limited

11 Shahi Exports Private Limited

12 Shree Durga Syntex Pvt. Ltd.

13 Trident Limited

Scheme Part-2

14 AYM Syntex Limited

15 Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd

16 MI Industries India Pvt Ltd.

17 Silkon Synthetics & Cotton Dyeing Pvt.Ltd.

18 Youngman Woolen Mills Private Limited

19 Autoliv India Pvt. Ltd.

20 Donear Industries Ltd.

21 Endurafab Pvt. Ltd. (EPL)

22 Fibrevault Nonwovens Private Limited

23 Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd. (MHHL)

24 Niine Private Limited

25 Nobel Hygiene Private Limited

26 Obeetee Private Limited

27 Pan Tex Nonwoven Private

28 Rad Global Private Limited

29 Shruthi Financial Services Private Limited

30 Swara Baby Products Private Limited

31 Candex Filament Private Limited

32 Gainup Industries India Private Limited

33 Gokaldas Exports Limited

34 Indian Designs Export Private Limited

35 Infiiloom India Private Limited

36 Pearl Global Industries Limited

37 Sangam (India) Limited

38 Texport Industries Private Limited

39 Toray International India Private Limited

40 Teejay India Private Limited

41 SKAPS Industries India Private Limited

42 Artex Overseas Private Limited

43 Best Corporation Private Limited

44 Evertop Textile & Apparel Complex Private Limited

45 Ginza Industries Limited

46 Jalan Jee Polytex Limited

47 Kanodia Global Private Limited

48 Lotus Hometextiles Limited

49 N Z Seasonal Wear Private Limited

50 Microtex Processors Private Limited

51 Monte Carlo Fashions Limited

52 Rane TRW Steering Systems Private Limited

53 Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Private

54 Arvind Limited

55 Ginni Filaments Limited

56 Grand Handloom Private Limited

57 K G Denim Limited

58 Suchi Industries Limited

59 SVG Fashions Private Limited (subject to formation of a new company for investment and production under the Scheme as per existing guidelines)

60 SVP Global Textiles Limited

61 Techno Sportswear Private Limited

Stating that although India was the largest producer of cotton, Shri UP Singh said that it was necessary to make our mark in man made fibres as well if we were to achieve the textile export target of USD 100 billion by 2030.

Elaborating on the immense scope and potential of technical textiles, Shri Singh said that sectors such as geotextiles need much more encouragement to improve use, demand and penetration and intensive research and development activities.