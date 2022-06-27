Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha greets on World MSME Day

New Delhi :Micro, Small and Medium sized Enterprise units play a vital role in inclusive and continuous development both locally and globally. Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha said this in his felicitation message on the occasion of World MSME Day. He has also greeted the entrepreneurs who are making Madhya Pradesh to become self-reliant along with the country through startups and MSMEs.

June 27 across the globe is marked as world Micro and Medium Enterprises Day. The purpose of celebrating this is to make people aware about MSME and its importance. The idea behind the celebration is to appreciate the part MSME plays for boosting the economy and growth rate of the country.

Minister Shri Sakhlecha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are set on the path of self-reliance through continuous strengthening of startups and MSME ecosystem of the state and the country. Shri Sakhlecha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for all the innovations and activities conducted by the MSME Department towards making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant.