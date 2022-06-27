MP : Peaceful re-polling held at 10 polling booths in 9 districts

New Delhi :Secretary State Election Commission, Rakesh Singh has informed that peaceful re-polling was held at 10 polling stations in 9 districts on June 27 in the three-tier Panchayat elections.

85.24 percent voting took place in Datia district’s polling booth number 300, 66.66 percent in Bhind district’s polling booth number 52, 79.17 percent in Damoh district’s polling booth number 263, 74.22 percent in Narsinghpur district’s polling booth number 134, 29.47 percent in polling booth number 22 of Rajgarh district, 68 percent in Dewas district’s polling booth number 229, 79.28 percent in Niwari district’s polling booth number 80, 76.43 percent in Indore district’s polling booth number 34 and 56.09 percent average voting took place in polling booths number 330 and 257 of Sidhi district. Re-polling will be held on June 28 at polling booth number 138 of Gwalior district.