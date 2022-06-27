Last date of application for Backward Classes Foreign Study Scholarship is June 30

New Delhi :Applications have been invited for scholarship for the year 2022-23 under the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Foreign Study Scholarship Scheme. The last date to apply online in the scheme has been fixed as June 30. Earlier the last date of application was June 20.

It is noteworthy that the Backward Classes Foreign Study Scholarships are given for studies after getting research degree, for research degree and post-graduate degree. The candidates already registered on MP Scholarship Portal can fill the online application using the ID provided earlier. The necessary documents for new registration can be self-attested and submitted along with the copy of the application to the Commissioner, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, Satpura Bhawan, 2nd Floor ‘D’ Wing, Bhopal.

The format of the application form can be obtained from the website of the department www.bcwelfare.mp.nic.in. Online application can also be made at www.scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in.