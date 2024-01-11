Hassan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri dedicated 17 AG&P Pratham’s CNG stations in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu Geographical Area to the people today, in the presence of Shri Abhilesh Gupta – Managing Director and CEO, AG&P Pratham and Shri Takeshi Shinohara – Senior General Manager, Osaka Gas, Japan, along with other dignitaries from AG&P Pratham, Osaka Gas and HPCL. In the state of Karnataka, AG&P Pratham operates in 15 districts catering to 55% of the geographical area.

Speaking at the Inauguration ceremony of AG&P Pratham’s CNG station, Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas appreciated AG&P Pratham’s efforts in building natural gas powered infrastructure in the country. The Minister welcomed the Japanese investment in Indian CGD sector and sought more Japanese investment in development of gas infrastructure in India. He talked about the technological advancement in the gas sector in Japan and expressed his hope that the collaboration with AG&P Pratham would ensure bringing Japanese technology into Indian operations. He said that this is testament of the commitment of the Government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to provide people with convenient and environment friendly energy options. He also said that the availability of CNG and PNG in the region opens a new chapter in the lives of the community and further said that very soon every household in Hassan will have PNG connects. He also talked about Governments’ commitment to phased increase in bio gas blending on CNG and PNG as per recent policy initiatives. He further said that Shri Narendra Modi led Government is working on increasing FDI and improve international collaborations and in developing India as an energy hub.

Shri Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, AG&P Pratham, informed that AG&P Pratham has already invested around 4000 Crores in its GAs and further commitment of another 15000 Crores in the next 6-7 years. He said that we are ready to provide PNG connections to about 2 lakh household in the next few months. Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the able guidance of the Hon’ble Minister the Government has realised the dream of One Nation One Grid and which ensure gas is delivered far-flung areas with optimised logistics costs and removing tax inefficiencies. Our network spans 3400 kms of MDPE pipelines, 900 kms of steel pipelines and 300 CNG Stations. He thanked Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairman, PNGRB for the passion with which PNGRB has been driving creation of CGD infrastructure across the country.

Shri Takeshi Shinohara from Osaka Gas expressed sincere gratitude to the visionary